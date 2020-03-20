XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,998,881.30 in Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 118,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $1,998,881.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.43 million, a PE ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.12. XOMA Corp has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.58.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA Corp will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in XOMA by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,642,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after buying an additional 845,463 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,450,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,472,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,229,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in XOMA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,052,000. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

