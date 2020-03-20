WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Sets New 52-Week Low at $22.71

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.71 and last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 18942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DON. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

