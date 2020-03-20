Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRCDF opened at $92.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.04. Wirecard has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $183.50.

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

