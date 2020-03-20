WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.42

Shares of WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.42 and last traded at $8.51, with a volume of 14244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.41.

WSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of WillScot from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WillScot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of WillScot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of WillScot to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. WillScot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $934.89 million, a P/E ratio of -83.09, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in WillScot by 1,505.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in WillScot by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in WillScot by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in WillScot during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Company Profile (NASDAQ:WSC)

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

