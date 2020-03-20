Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 43.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,478 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.12% of Willis Towers Watson worth $31,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 59.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 51.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 24.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 215,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,590,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson stock opened at $152.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.84. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52-week low of $145.93 and a 52-week high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

