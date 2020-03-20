Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3,751.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,462 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Willis Towers Watson worth $22,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,082,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,297,000 after acquiring an additional 623,864 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $76,973,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,229,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,175,000 after acquiring an additional 372,645 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the 4th quarter valued at $54,247,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 1,742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 273,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,724,000 after acquiring an additional 258,391 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WLTW opened at $152.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $201.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.84. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1 year low of $145.93 and a 1 year high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Willis Towers Watson’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $248.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.00.

Willis Towers Watson Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

