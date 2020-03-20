Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Trading Down 12.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price traded down 12.5% during trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from to . The stock traded as low as $26.01 and last traded at $30.66, 2,912,524 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 187% from the average session volume of 1,013,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.05.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $67.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.94.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $1,112,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,758,951.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.