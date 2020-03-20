William Salomon Buys 100,000 Shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) Stock

HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 (LON:HANA) insider William Salomon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £140,000 ($184,162.06).

William Salomon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, William Salomon bought 40,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 187 ($2.46) per share, with a total value of £74,800 ($98,395.16).

On Tuesday, December 24th, William Salomon bought 25,000 shares of HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.50) per share, with a total value of £47,500 ($62,483.56).

HANA opened at GBX 131 ($1.72) on Friday. HANA TRUS/PAR NVTG FPD 0.05 has a 52 week low of GBX 14.01 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 279.52 ($3.68). The firm has a market capitalization of $104.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 175.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 200.26.

Hansa Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The objective of the Company is to achieve growth of shareholder value, from a concentrated, long-term, non-index correlated portfolio of unusual investments, which would not normally be available for investment to individual investors. It invests in a portfolio of quoted and unquoted special situations.

