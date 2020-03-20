William J. Peters Sells 4,701 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 4,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $65,531.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,593.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

William J. Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, William J. Peters sold 3,990 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $80,079.30.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $13.35 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $83.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

