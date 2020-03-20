William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American International Group in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. William Blair also issued estimates for American International Group’s FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AIG. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $20.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.14. American International Group has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,562,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,814 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in American International Group by 170.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in American International Group by 13,994.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

