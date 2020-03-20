William Blair Comments on Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $4.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.34. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $16.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.64.

AMP stock opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $180.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter worth $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,837.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $93,131.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,805 shares of company stock worth $10,595,994 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

