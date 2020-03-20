Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $61.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Welltower traded as low as $34.06 and last traded at $34.52, with a volume of 110334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

Several other analysts have also commented on WELL. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Get Welltower alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.07%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.50%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 83.65%.

About Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.