Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/10/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$76.00.
- 3/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$74.00.
- 1/20/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$73.00.
GRT.UN opened at C$46.81 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$59.50 and a 52 week high of C$74.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.
