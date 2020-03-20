Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (GRT.UN)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: GRT.UN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$73.00 to C$76.00.

3/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$74.00 to C$80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

1/20/2020 – Granite Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$73.00.

GRT.UN opened at C$46.81 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$59.50 and a 52 week high of C$74.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.02%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

