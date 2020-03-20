Wedbush Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, March 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.83. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

AQST opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 million. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 125.92% and a negative return on equity of 8,669.94%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

