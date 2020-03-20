Wedbush Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Signature Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. Wedbush also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Signature Bank from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.22.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $92.66 on Wednesday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.40. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.09. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $345.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

