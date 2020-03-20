Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total transaction of $108,498.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,378 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,991.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares worth $2,475,150. Corporate insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $49,976,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth $37,702,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,328,000 after acquiring an additional 593,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,312,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,830,000 after acquiring an additional 576,268 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

