Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.77 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 22.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BOK Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.71.

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $37.96 and a 12-month high of $88.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 54.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

