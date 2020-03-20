Warburg Research Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for Leoni (ETR:LEO)

Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

LEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.14) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.93 ($11.54).

ETR LEO opened at €7.38 ($8.58) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $241.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is €10.84. Leoni has a twelve month low of €7.01 ($8.15) and a twelve month high of €22.56 ($26.23). The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

