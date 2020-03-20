Warburg Research Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €82.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Wacker Chemie currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €73.00 ($84.88).

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH opened at €33.03 ($38.41) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €65.26. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €46.75 ($54.36) and a twelve month high of €88.66 ($103.09). The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.