Warburg Research Analysts Give Lanxess (ETR:LXS) a €64.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Lanxess (ETR:LXS) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LXS. Deutsche Bank set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HSBC set a €88.00 ($102.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America set a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on Lanxess and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.76 ($70.66).

Get Lanxess alerts:

ETR LXS opened at €29.17 ($33.92) on Tuesday. Lanxess has a one year low of €37.62 ($43.74) and a one year high of €64.58 ($75.09). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €49.40 and a 200 day moving average of €56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.70.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.