Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Shares Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 360.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 863,577 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 1.57% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1,419.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period.

Get Waddell & Reed Financial alerts:

WDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

NYSE WDR opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $19.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waddell & Reed Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.