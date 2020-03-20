Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €9.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

ETR:WAC opened at €9.20 ($10.70) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a twelve month high of €25.58 ($29.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

