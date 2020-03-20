Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) PT Set at €9.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2020 // Comments off

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

ETR:WAC opened at €9.20 ($10.70) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €7.80 ($9.07) and a twelve month high of €25.58 ($29.74). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.79.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Neuson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Neuson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.