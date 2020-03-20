Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Given a €38.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vivendi (EPA:VIV) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 90.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIV. Barclays set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.23) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €30.69 ($35.69).

Get Vivendi alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at €19.91 ($23.15) on Friday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 1 year high of €24.87 ($28.92). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €23.46 and its 200-day moving average is €24.72.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.