Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.21

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 65929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.93.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $92.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.23 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,384.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 32,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

