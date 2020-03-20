VF (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded to Neutral at Bank of America

VF (NYSE:VFC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on VFC. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

NYSE VFC opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. VF has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.48.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VF will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of VF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,450,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 130,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of VF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 61,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of VF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 79,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

