Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $82.06 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $139.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

