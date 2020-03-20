Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $81.50

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $81.50 and last traded at $81.74, with a volume of 3647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.30.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.64 and its 200-day moving average is $130.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

