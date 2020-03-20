Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $47.32

Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 1653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

