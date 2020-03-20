Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.70

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.70 and last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 389101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,516,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

