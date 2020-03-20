Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 0.9% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $200,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $98.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.73. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $93.13 and a 12 month high of $130.91.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.