ValuEngine Upgrades Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) to “Hold”

Community First Bancshares (NASDAQ:CFBI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ CFBI opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. Community First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.35 million, a PE ratio of 236.75 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Community First Bancshares stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CFBI) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.08% of Community First Bancshares worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.94% of the company’s stock.

Community First Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newton Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, indirect automobile loans, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit.

