ValuEngine Lowers Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of WINT opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.75. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $4.99.

Get Windtree Therapeutics alerts:

About Windtree Therapeutics

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Windtree Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windtree Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.