ValuEngine Lowers Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Burnham (OTCMKTS:BURCA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS BURCA opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.89. Burnham has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.49.

Get Burnham alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%.

Burnham Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells boilers and related heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products and accessories for residential, commercial, and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its residential hydronic heating products include cast iron, stainless steel, aluminum, and steel boilers; cast iron and steel heat distribution products; and warm air furnaces and central air conditioning systems for the residential heating and cooling markets.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Burnham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burnham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.