ValuEngine Downgrades BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BKF Capital Group stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. BKF Capital Group has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.43.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a merchant bank providing capital to companies primarily in the form of share ownership, as well as advisory services on corporate matters to the firms in which the company invests, including mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, and general operations and financial management.

