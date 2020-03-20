ValuEngine Downgrades BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
BKF Capital Group stock opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. BKF Capital Group has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 0.43.
BKF Capital Group Company Profile
