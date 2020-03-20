Valmet’s (VOYJF) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Valmet (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS VOYJF opened at $19.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. Valmet has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

Get Valmet alerts:

About Valmet

Valmet Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in Finland, North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers pulping and fiber products, including wood handling, cooking and fiber line, chemical recovery, pulp drying, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, stock preparation, and automation for pulp; and board and paper mill products, such as recycled fiber, stock preparation, headbox, forming, pressing, drying, process ventilation, sizing, coating, coating drying, chemical systems, calendering, reeling, and winders and roll handling systems, as well as tissue mill products.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.