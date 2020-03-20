Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Morgan Stanley

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.13.

Shares of VLO opened at $37.41 on Monday. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.48%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $2,128,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,743,962.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,343,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 389.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,408,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,527 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509,619 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,088,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 21,719.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,110,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

