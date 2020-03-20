Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.46

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.46 and last traded at $22.43, with a volume of 5342 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

UPLD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Get Upland Software alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $607.71 million, a PE ratio of -12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $66.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 18.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upland Software Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Upland Software by 525.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Upland Software by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in Upland Software by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Upland Software by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,432,000 after buying an additional 65,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.