Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $18.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Unum Group traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 2864010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,534,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,250,000 after buying an additional 62,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.75.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.