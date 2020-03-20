Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.78

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 21416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Get Univar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Univar Inc will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.

About Univar (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.