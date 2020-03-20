Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.78

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 21416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
UNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Investec raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42.
In other Univar news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,191.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 1,296.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univar by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Univar during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000.
About Univar (NYSE:UNVR)
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
