UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 450,642 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 35,548 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $132,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 220,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,449 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after acquiring an additional 464,121 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $48,537,331.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,150. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $219.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $279.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.88. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $200.19 and a 12-month high of $306.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

