Unit (NYSE:UNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Stephens

Unit (NYSE:UNT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

UNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

UNT opened at $0.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38. Unit has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $16.25.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $164.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Unit had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 82.10%. Research analysts expect that Unit will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNT. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Unit by 817.4% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,733,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,435,649 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unit by 1,803.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,168,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,106,929 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unit by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,009,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Unit by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,359,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 262,859 shares in the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unit

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

