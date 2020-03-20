Umpqua Holdings Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Umpqua stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.52. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,752,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,713,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,878 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,321,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,808 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Umpqua by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,832,000 after purchasing an additional 748,646 shares during the period. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,951 shares of company stock valued at $202,202. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

