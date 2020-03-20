UBS Group Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €220.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €194.00 ($225.58) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Independent Research set a €166.00 ($193.02) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €186.50 ($216.86).

VOW3 opened at €87.84 ($102.14) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €151.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €165.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion and a PE ratio of 3.30. Volkswagen has a 1 year low of €131.56 ($152.98) and a 1 year high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

