UBS Group Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €96.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) price target on Vinci (EPA:DG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($136.05) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Vinci and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €100.60 ($116.98).

Shares of DG stock opened at €62.64 ($72.84) on Monday. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of €69.54 ($80.86) and a fifty-two week high of €88.80 ($103.26). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €95.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is €98.10.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

