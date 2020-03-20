UBS Group Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €99.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Baader Bank set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €103.00 ($119.77) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sixt currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.67 ($119.38).

Shares of ETR SIX2 opened at €36.82 ($42.81) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.56. Sixt has a 1 year low of €45.66 ($53.09) and a 1 year high of €103.40 ($120.23). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €86.75.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Vehicle Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

