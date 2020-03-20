UBS Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €29.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €20.50 ($23.84) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €26.47 ($30.78).

G1A stock opened at €15.05 ($17.50) on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €17.55 ($20.41) and a 52-week high of €30.32 ($35.26). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

