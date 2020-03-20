Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $46.00 to $34.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Uber Technologies traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 1417034 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.91.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from to in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In other Uber Technologies news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.