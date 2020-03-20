Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $40.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.22% from the stock’s previous close.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a market cap of $25.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $6,908,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBER. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

