Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at UBS Group

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $56.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.95. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $5,740,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 in the last three months.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.