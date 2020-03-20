U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) Trading Down 31.5% Following Insider Selling

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)’s stock price was down 31.5% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.04 and last traded at $1.37, approximately 1,875,629 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 848% from the average daily volume of 197,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Specifically, CEO Lev Peker sold 23,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total value of $53,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Auto Parts Network alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTS shares. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $62.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 103.94%. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,515,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after buying an additional 40,945 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Auto Parts Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.